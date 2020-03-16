NEX Exchange (NEXX) Admission of Security to Trading 16-March-2020 / 07:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 16/03/2020. Name of Issuer: The British Honey Company plc Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BL4Q0333 Symbol: BHC EMS: 1000 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 52536 EQS News ID: 997893 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 03:32 ET (07:32 GMT)