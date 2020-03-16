Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-03-16 14:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2020 Citadele banka CBL Public offering RIG 18.03.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 PRFoods PRF1T Public offering TLN 16.03.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2020 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2020 Citadele banka CBL Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Audited annual TLN 22.03.2020 Horizon Capital NHC report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2020 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Notice on General VLN ESO1L meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2020 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGAUNKN22A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2020 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2020 Magnetic MRO MMRO080021FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.