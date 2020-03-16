BRUSSELS, 16 March (WNM/EPHA) - Those living in polluted cities are more at risk from Covid-19, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) warned today. Air pollution can cause hypertension, diabetes and respiratory diseases, conditions that doctors are starting to link to higher mortality rates for Covid-19. A 2003 study on victims of the coronavirus SARS found that patients in regions with moderate air pollution levels were 84% more likely to die than those in regions with low air pollution. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...