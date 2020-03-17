Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PSR2 ISIN: US09075V1026 Ticker-Symbol: 22UA 
Tradegate
16.03.20
21:59 Uhr
40,000 Euro
+12,700
+46,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,000
45,000
16.03.
41,010
42,380
07:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIONTECH SE ADR40,000+46,52 %
PFIZER INC28,400+1,79 %