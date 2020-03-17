ProSomnus Sleep Technologies: ProSomnus(R) Sleep Technologies Announces COVID-19 Action Plan

ProSomnus is the Leader in Precision Oral Appliance Therapy® (OAT) for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 17, 2020 / ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the leading Oral Appliance Therapy medical device for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, today announced its COVID-19 action plan. There are two facets to the plan. The first is to protect the safety of employees, patients, associates and Dental Sleep Medicine providers by implementing best practices from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, American Dental Association, and other government agencies. The second is to make every effort to be part of the solution to this unprecedented pandemic.?

ProSomnus is taking steps to safeguard manufacturing during this period of uncertainty by keeping a short, simple and controlled supply chain. All ProSomnus devices are manufactured at the company's headquarters in Pleasanton, California. ProSomnus does not outsource, offshore, nor use third-party manufacturers. The company has procured additional safety stock for all critical materials, components and consumables used in manufacturing to minimize any potential disruptions to the quality and service that is critical to Dental Sleep Medicine providers and their patients.

"There are two aspects to our COVID-19 plan: protect our employees and be part of the solution," stated Len Liptak, CEO, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "ProSomnus devices may help people stay healthy by enabling better sleep and mitigating some of the underlying respiratory conditions associated with at-risk populations. We are taking a series of steps to ensure that we can service and support Dental Sleep Medicine providers through this challenging situation."

ProSomnus® Sleep and Snore Device

ProSomnus® [IA]. The only precision Iterative Advancement Medical Device for OAT.

ProSomnus devices may be a relevant option for patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are concerned about COVID-19. ProSomnus devices are uniquely made from medical-grade, low-porosity, biocompatible, hygienic material. The intent is to maximize the Obstructive Sleep Apnea therapy that is essential for at-risk populations while minimizing exposure to the bacteria build-up that can be associated with other devices and therapies.

ProSomnus will continue to monitor this situation closely and will maintain communication with dental sleep providers and relevant public health organizations. ProSomnus remains committed to helping our providers deliver the therapy that their patients need during this public health crisis.



