Urban Juve products to be launched include hand sanitizer, hand moisturizer and hand cleanser.

According to Grand View research, the global hand care market size was valued at USD $12.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. This estimate was made before the coronavirus outbreak and the growth rate could be much higher as education about the importance of hand washing and moisturizing grows. Data from Adobe Analytics showed that demand for hand sanitizers in the U.S. spiked by 1,400% between December 2019 and January 2020.

Urban Juve has built a distribution platform for its products which extends to Europe, North America and South America. It plans to launch its new hand care products in countries in all 3 continents by the end of 2020, beginning with Canada and the U.S.

Medical News Today states that, "hand washing is one of the most powerful ways to slow the spread of infectious diseases, but that overuse of soaps and hand sanitizers can cause the skin to dry out and crack." Moisturizing hands after washing can combat dryness which can make hands susceptible to infection. Dr. Zainab Laftah, a dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, recommends the use of a regular moisturizer and either of the following two options:

Wash with soap or with moisturizer and water, then moisturize. Use an alcohol-based hand gel and then moisturize afterward.

Urban Juve's luxurious, therapeutic, and botanically-infused skin products help to soothe and deeply moisturize the skin. Ancient Ayurvedic rituals for skin healing used powerful herbs and oils to replenish and restore the skin's natural pH balance.

"Skin is the largest organ of our body. It is our first line of defence against infections as it absorbs every pollutant from air, water, food and environment," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "Using the right products can feed skin the essential nutrients to support the immune system and fight harmful substances and germs that enter the body."

Urban Juve uses essential oils in its moisturizers because they have been well studied for their antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties. This makes them an excellent option to use when applying to the skin (hands) to help prevent the spread of harmful pathogens naturally. Because essential oils are so potent, they can be used to help kill harmful microbes, but in a way that is much safer for the body and the planet.

"We are dedicated to bringing these botanical hand formulas backed with the science of Ayurveda to support the ultimate journey of health and wellness," says Urban Juve's Director of Product Development Bhavna Solecki. "Our formulas take inspiration from the ancient Indian texts that define the Ayurvedic elixirs to create products that provide protection from environmental pollutants."

The Yield Growth Corp. is a health and beauty consumer packaged goods company selling plant-based products with over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics and has 13 patent applications filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the skin care brand Urban Juve, which has been featured in UK Vogue and Elle Canada, and it owns cannabis brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. Its majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

