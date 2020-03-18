Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Large Midwest Academic Hospital System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health(R) eValuator

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, announced it signed a contract last month for Streamline Health® eValuator™ with a large, academic teaching hospital and only Level 1 Trauma Center in their region of the Midwest. This growing health system with multiple hospitals and care facilities will use eValuator's cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity for their inpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

"We are very pleased to have another well-known academic hospital system choose our eValuator revenue integrity program to help them improve their revenue cycle performance," stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "Like all academic medical centers, their portfolio includes a wide range of services and by using technology to ensure coding accuracy and compliance, their improved financial performance can help them further fund their mission of caring for their community."

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

SOURCE: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581246/Large-Midwest-Academic-Hospital-System-Signs-New-Contract-for-Streamline-HealthR-eValuatorTM