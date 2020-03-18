Cameron Taylor acquires Common Shares

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Cam Taylor (the "Offeror"), a current insider of ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") by virtue of being an officer and director of the Company through his holdings personally as well as through shares held by his spouse, announces that from dates between December 4, 2019 and March 11, 2020 he has acquired control over a total of 1,019,000 common shares in the capital of ROK ("Common Shares") in open market purchases on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to completion of the issuance, the Offeror owned or exercised control over a total of 6,956,521 Common Shares. Following the acquisitions described above, the Offeror holds a total of 7,975,521 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.43% of the issued and outstanding 43,274,268 Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 15.6% of the issued and outstanding 54,003,935 Common Shares on a fully diluted basis (assuming exercise of all of the issued and outstanding 3,910,000 stock options and all 6,666,667 of the issued and outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company).

Mr. Taylor has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and from time to time, Mr. Taylor may acquire additional securities of ROK, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position. All such transactions will be reported on SEDI as Mr. Taylor is a current insider of the Company.

An early warning report is being filed concurrently with this news release under ROK's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and a copy of the report may be obtained from SEDAR or by contacting Mr. Taylor at the address below.

