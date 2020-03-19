Wirecard Expands e-commerce Offering for WeChat Pay and Enables European Merchants Fast Access to the Chinese Market

Wirecard and its partner SwissPost offer a complete package including technical integration, payment processing, customs and logistics

Chinese consumers can check out with WeChat Pay on the online shops of European merchants

Shoppers enjoy a smooth and familiar payment flow

The integration meets the needs of a key target audience, leading to significantly increased revenues

ASCHHEIM, Germany, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is further expanding its e-commerce offer for Chinese online shoppers. Thanks to Wirecard, European merchants can integrate the popular payment method WeChat Pay into their online shop in just a few minutes. Chinese customers can now shop online or in the app of these merchants and check out via WeChat Pay. This solution is ideal for European merchants seeking to enter the competitive and growing Chinese e-commerce marketplace. The end-to-end offering also includes logistics and customs support, thanks to SwissPost, as well as consulting and training, so that merchants can get up and running as quickly and effectively as possible.

Online merchants that capitalize on this offering will see WeChat Pay integrated into their in-app checkout page. When a user chooses to pay via WeChat Pay, they are redirected to the app or mobile website, where they can easily and quickly carry out the payment. Shoppers can enjoy an even smoother payment flow, and merchants benefit from a simplified integration into their existing e-commerce infrastructure. In addition, the new offering can drive up conversion rates and customer satisfaction for customers in China, where digital payments are commonplace. Wirecard will process all payments and support merchants with the integration, contributing extensive know-how and experience in navigating Chinese payment methods. The company is also offering virtual workshops and marketing support.

"As e-commerce continues to boom around the world, it is essential for merchants with global aspirations to offer localized payment methods," commented Christian Reindl, EVP Sales Retail at Wirecard. "Our long-standing experience with Chinese payment methods enables us to support merchants that seek to break into the lucrative Chinese e-commerce market. We are excited to launch this offering and look forward to onboarding even more merchants."

For further information, please contact chinapay@wirecard.com

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com