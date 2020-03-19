Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth")announces it will be commencing research and development into plant-based topical products that can fight against or prevent infectious disease. The research will include a study of certain plant-based compounds for antimicrobial activity against pathogens for potential antiviral treatments.





Yield Growth Initiates Infectious Disease Research and Development



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/53592_figure.jpg

Yield Growth, through its subsidiaries, has launched 16 plant-based skin care products in the past 14 months, including THC infused topical gel, THC infused topical balm and THC infused body oil, as well as face and body care products made with essential oils and its proprietary hemp root oil. It has 14 patents pending to protect its formulas, methods and treatments.

Based on Yield Growth's existing intellectual property and deep understanding of plant-based products, its current THC infused products, and anticipated future demand for antiviral therapeutics, Yield Growth has initiated a plant-based research and development program to examine antimicrobial effects of certain natural compounds. If the results are promising, Yield Growth will pursue development of certain compounds into products for antiviral treatments.

"Our hearts and minds go out to everyone suffering from the recent viral outbreak of COVID-19 and we applaud those working on the front lines to treat and contain the virus," says Penny White, Yield Growth CEO. "While we continue to market, develop and launch products through our existing brands, we are leveraging our experienced team to conduct research and develop products that can help fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases."

Recently, Yield Growth announced that its subsidiary Urban Juve would launch a line of hand care products, including hand sanitizer. Yield Growth, through its subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs, last month purchased an interest in pharmaceutical and contract research organization Translational Life Sciences Inc. which is in the early stages of conducting research and development into using restricted substances for therapeutic uses. Yield Growth is now expanding its research and development program into potential plant-based products to protect against infection.

"Herbs and essential oils have been used for centuries for their antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties " says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Research for Yield Growth. "Essential oils and other plant based ingredients may be a potential alternative to synthetic compounds because of the resistance that has been increasingly developed by pathogenic microorganisms. With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, our research and development team is working wholeheartedly and consciously to provide natural solutions based on ancient plant pharmacology."

The World Health Organization states, "Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi." According to Kenneth Research, the global antiviral drug market size is estimated at USD $41 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD $69 billion by 2025.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is a health and beauty consumer packaged goods company selling plant-based products with over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the hemp skin care brand Urban Juve, which has been featured in UK Vogue and Elle Canada, and it owns cannabis brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53592