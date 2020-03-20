GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: full-year 2019 results conference call

Paris, 20 March 2020

Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) will publish its full-year 2019 results on Monday 23 March 2020 at 6:00pm Paris time. The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.groupe-gorge.com

On Tuesday, March 24 2020 at 10:00am, Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman & CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, will comment on Groupe Gorgé's results and answer questions from the financial community on the same day during a conference call in French.

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59

Royaume-Uni: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

Allemagne: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

Etats-Unis: +1 64 67 22 49 16

Access code: 51465873#

A replay will be available shortly on Groupe Gorgé's investor website, page "Financial press releases".

