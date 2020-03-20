Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PYKR ISIN: CA13646R1038 Ticker-Symbol: DCR1 
Tradegate
19.03.20
18:37 Uhr
0,049 Euro
+0,006
+13,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,042
0,050
12:58
0,042
0,050
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN PALLADIUM RESOURCES INC0,049+13,95 %