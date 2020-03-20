Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company"), in discussions with its diamond drill contractor Vital Drilling, have decided that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond drilling will be suspended immediately. This decision was influenced by the Ontario Government's declaration of a State of Emergency and the Federal recommendation to socially isolate. Recommencement of exploration efforts will be determined once the various government authorities have indicated that risks to employees and contractors have abated.

The Company's exploration team are continuing to work from home and will be complying with all federal and provincial COVID-19 directives. By way of clarification, the Company is not aware of any coronavirus cases involving its employees or their families.

Wayne Tisdale, President, stated: "The COVID-19 epidemic and its repercussions are evolving quickly and constantly. We will continue to monitor the situation with a view to resuming activities only when it is clear that it is both safe for our employees and contractors to do so and consistent with all government guidelines."

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53634