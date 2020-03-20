Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" or "American Battery" or "we") is pleased to announce that further to the Definitive Agreement announced on March 6th, 2020, the Company has received the necessary shareholder support from over 50% of the votes and the transaction is expected to close early next month. In addition, the Company announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Meeting Materials") have been mailed to shareholders and are also available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also advises that it is closely monitoring developments related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will evaluate possible alternatives to an in-person Meeting as necessary.

As set forth in the Meeting Materials, matters to be voted on at the Meeting include the election of directors, the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors and approval of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

The following are biographies for each of the individuals standing for election as directors at the Meeting:

Jeremy Poirier - Mr. Poirier has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, built a strong network of investor and industry contacts, served on a number of boards, and held senior officer positions at several public and private companies. Mr. Poirier was a co-founder of Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and served as a Director from December 2013 to September 2016, in addition to holding a senior management role. During his tenure with Pure Energy, he reviewed numerous lithium assets and fostered relationships with various partners throughout the supply chain. Mr. Poirier was CEO of Bearing Lithium Corp. from September 2016 through December 2019 and was instrumental in the Company's transformation through the acquisition of Li3 Energy and facilitating a number of over-subscribed capital raises .Mr. Poirier currently serves as a director of Bearing Lithium and Pike Minerals, in addition to serving as CEO and Director of Lions Bay Mining.

Keith Minty - Mr. Minty is a well-seasoned mining engineer with over 35 years of international and domestic mine development and operating experience. From 1997 to 2003, Mr. Minty was President and CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. where he was responsible for restructuring the LDI mine with a C$350 million initial public offering and developed it into the world's fifth largest platinum group metal producer. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Minty was the Chief Operating Officer at Thani Dubai Mining ("Thani") where he was responsible for all project exploration and operation activities in Yemen and Egypt as well as new business development activities. Prior to joining Thani, he was the South African country manager for HDI. Mr. Minty is an experienced company director as he has held many board memberships on public and private companies in the past and currently is a director of Rover Metals, DNI Metals and Callinex Mines. Mr. Minty obtained a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen's University, Kingston Ontario, Canada in 1978 and a Masters of Business Administration from Athabasca University in 2014.

Albert John Carlesso - Mr. Carlesso has over 25 years of international business experience in the financing, development, and stewardship of companies in the mining, technology and special situations sectors. While Mr. Carlesso has been a founder and director of both public and private companies, he has had a particular focus on mining in Latin America for the past 18 years. Mr. Carlesso was Vice President of Corporate Development for Desert Sun Mining, which was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006 for US$500 million, in addition to co-founder and Executive Chairman of Explorator Resources, acquired by Sociedad Punta del Cobre in 2011. Mr. Carlesso is a graduate of Western University with a B.A. in Economics. While a Director of New Sage Energy Corp, the company was issued a cease trade order on August 7, 2013 for failure to file its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending May 31, 2013. While Executive Chairman of Oremex Gold, the company was issued a cease trade order for failure to file its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending May 31, 2013. While Executive chairman and CEO of Oremex Silver, a cease trade order was issued against the company for failure to file its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending May 31, 2013. The order was lifted on September 10, 2013 upon filing the required documents.

Stuart Moller - Mr. Moller has 35 years' experience in international mineral exploration. Stuart has held senior roles with Barrick Gold and Pan American Silver, and as Vice President Exploration at Continental Gold he led the discovery of the Buritica gold deposit (acquired by Zijin Mining for $1.4 billion). Mr. Moller holds a B.A. Geology with Honors from Colgate University and a Master of Science, Geology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

David Mitchell - Mr. Mitchell has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian finance industry, having been employed by a number of intermediate and boutique size investment firms in roles ranging from a floor trader to being a director and officer. Mr. Mitchell is the founder and CEO of Stillbridge Ventures Inc., a corporate consulting and advisory firm to small and emerging businesses. Mr. Mitchell has also facilitated a number of underwritings of CPCs. David Mitchell has since May 2019 and is currently a director of Novo19 Capital Corp. ("Novo19"), formally Parkside Resources Corp. a reporting issuer which was subject to cease trade orders issued on February 3, 2015 and May 5, 2015 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and the Alberta Securities Commission, respectively, which were each revoked July 19, 2019 (the "Novo19 CTO") after Novo19 under new management including Mr. Mitchell made certain necessary historical public disclosure filings. The Novo19 CTO was issued due to the failure of Novo19 to file (i) annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications thereof, for the year ended September 30, 2014, and (ii) interim financial statement and management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications thereof, for the interim period ended December 31, 2014. Mr. Mitchell joined Novo19 as a director on May 15, 2019 and was not associated with Novo19 at the time the Novo19 CTO was issued.

About American Battery Metals Corp.

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA.

Jeremy Poirier

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Phone: 604.722.9842

