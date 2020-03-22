Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to conclude the year 2019 with a further profit increase in succession despite slower market dynamics. The consolidated sales of the Group reached Euro 2,544.4 mn and were thus 8.8 % above the previous year's value. This increase was mainly acquisition-related from the packaging division and to a lesser extent from the cartonboard division. EBITDA rose by 20.1 % to Euro 389.6 mn. Profit for the year went up by 15.8 % to Euro 190.2 mn (2018: Euro 164.2 mn). In line with the sound profit development, a recommendation will be made to the 26th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to increase the dividend for the financial year 2019 to Euro 3.60 per share (2018: Euro 3.20). The aim is to follow up the record year 2019 in the best possible way in ...

