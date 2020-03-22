Palfinger: Palfinger, a leading international manufacturer of innovative lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles, announced that in view of the current developments in connection with the COVID-19 crisis, which are beginning to have an impact on the market, the supply chain and individual plants, the company is expecting massive reductions in demand and production, and consequently profitability in the first half and full year 2020 to be well below 2019 and 2018. Depending on the duration and impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the appropriation of profits and dividend payment for the 2019 financial year will also be re-evaluated. The proposal for a dividend payment of EUR 0.71 per share, which was initially submitted for the planned but cancelled Annual General Meeting in March ...

