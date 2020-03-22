Atrium: Atrium European Real Estate Limited, owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, makes the following statement to update shareholders on recent government announcements in response to the COVID-19 virus within the Company's operational jurisdictions. Over the last week, shopping centres within Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have faced government imposed trading restrictions. In all three countries the restrictions exclude grocery stores/supermarkets, pharmacists/ drugstores and other necessity services. Also Russ announced its first internal restrictions in some cities which include banning all outdoor events and limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people. Atrium said it is continuing to monitor announcements by the ...

