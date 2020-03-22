Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M23V ISIN: AT000000STR1 Ticker-Symbol: XD4 
Tradegate
20.03.20
21:09 Uhr
17,000 Euro
-0,760
-4,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,640
17,380
21.03.
16,800
17,200
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG25,620+0,08 %
IMMOFINANZ AG15,100+9,26 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING8,300+13,70 %
STRABAG SE17,000-4,28 %