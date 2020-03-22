Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from BCNonwovens, Spain, to supply a neXline spunlace line as a turnkey project to meet growing needs from customers globally. The line is scheduled for start-up early in 2021. This new state-of-the-art line will help BCNonwovens to better serve its customers and position the company for current and changing requirements in the marketplace.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.77% Semperit: The publicly listed Semperit Group significantly improved its profitability on EBITDA and operating EBIT level in the past fiscal year 2019 due to the ongoing transformation programme. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose from Euro 46.4 mn in the fiscal year 2018 to Euro 67.8 mn in the fiscal year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...