Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: 2019 second half rebound, as expected - Long-term visibility and growth secured with over EUR 5 billion of future revenues under contracts 23-March-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Sound FY 2019 performance compared to FY 2018, which integrated non-recurring items · Energy sales EBITDA down by EUR 10 million: installed capacity expansion and diversification mitigated the EUR 20 million impact of 2018's non-recurring price hikes in Brazil · Services confirmed as a sustainable contributor to EBITDA and value creation · Group net profit at EUR 4.6 million, with Group net profit reaching EUR 13.3 million in the second half · Solid balance sheet with more than EUR 400 million cash available[1] 2020 objectives maintained in a less predictable environment due to the Covid-19 situation · Monitoring impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak on activity, with a strong priority given to employees' health · 1 GW and EUR 160-180 million EBITDA objectives maintained · Plants currently in operation and construction will bring, once fully built, EUR 180 million of EBITDA per year 2023 roadmap already well underway and fully financed · 2.6 GW capacity ambition in 2023: 73% secured thanks to long-term power sales contracts won since January 2019 · The required equity is fully financed by the 2019 capital increase Revenues long-term visibility and contained leverage remain key features of the Voltalia model · EUR 5 billion of contracted future revenues representing over 20 years of future cash flows from strong counterparties · Pipeline of 7.8 GW, up by 28% compared with FY 2018, to be kept or sold with Services · Low gearing[2] (46%) and very disciplined approach to financing offers strong financial flexibility Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), international player in renewable energies, announces today its FY 2019 results[3]. Volltalia will comment on its FY 2019 results and short to mid-term perspectives during a live webcast starting at 9.00 AM Paris time on Monday 23, 2020. All connection details are available on our website: https://www.voltalia.com/uk/investors [1]. "2019 is another year where the Voltalia model has proven its robustness. Good operational and financial performances during the second half allowed another year of positive net profit. As the Covid-19 outbreak is putting a lot of stress on people and economy around the world, we belong to a very resilient sector with revenues secured by long-term contracts. Voltalia benefits from over EUR 5 billion of contracted future revenues, one of the best levels in the industry given its size. Voltalia's strength also comes from its strategy to focus on competitive, non-subsidized power projects, its integrated model and its cautious, low-leverage financial policy. In addition to presenting challenges, the Covid-19 crisis will create opportunities that can be seized by strong players such as Voltalia" comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Key figures 2019 full year results show a solid and profitable performance, with growth after restatement of the non-recurring price hikes that occurred in Brazil in 2018 (+13% in revenues and +16% in EBITDA). Change In EUR FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual rates At constant millions rates Revenue 175.5 180.7 -2.9% -1.5% EBITDA 65.1 76.2 -14.6% -12.3% EBITDA margin 37.1% 42.2% -5.1 pts -4.6 pts Net profit 4.6 8.5 -45.7% -40.5% (Group share) Business review Energy sales: portfolio expansion and diversification compensate the 2019 normalisation of pricing in Brazil With second half revenues and EBITDA outperforming that of the first half by 84% and 82% respectively, full-year revenues in 2019 were stable and full-year EBITDA declined by EUR 9 million (-11%) when compared with 2018, at constant exchange rates. Change In EUR FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual At constant millions rates rates Before eliminations of services provided internally Revenue 129.2 131.7 -1.9% -0.2% EBITDA 77.2 87.9 -12.1% -10.5% EBITDA margin 59.7% 66.7% -7.0 pts -6.9 pts Production (in 2 117 2 081 +2% GWh) Installed 678 524 +29% capacity (in MW, end of period) Robust performances of existing portfolio In 2018, Voltalia added EUR 25 million and EUR 20 million of revenues and EBITDA, respectively, thanks to a non-recurring opportunity resulting into selling price hikes[4]. Restated for this impact, Voltalia records in 2019 a strong double-digit growth in revenues (+23%) and EBITDA (+16%), reflecting overall robust performances across the portfolio and the increase in installed capacity: 154 MW of capacity has been added in 2019, almost entirely during the second semester. · In Brazil, despite lower wind overall, Voltalia's wind farms capacity factors in 2019 reached 49%, four points above the regional average during the year, reflecting once more the quality of Voltalia's portfolio. · In France, utility-scale solar and wind plants capacity factors were 19% and 27% respectively, outperforming the observed national averages by five and two points respectively. Portfolio diversification Voltalia's portfolio diversification accelerated in 2019: United-Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Egypt already represented close to 11% of Energy sales (versus less than 3% in 2018). The performance has been good overall with revenues multiplied by 4.2 compared with 2018, and first Energy sales in new countries (Egypt, Italy, Spain, Belgium) thanks to organic development and Helexia's acquisition. Helexia For its first six months within the Group, Helexia recorded very robust revenues growth at EUR 14 million driven by expansion in installed capacity (62 MW at year-end 2019 vs. 51 MW upon acquisition) and very dynamic Services activities. Commercial efforts (22 new hires since the acquisition) and one-off integration costs weighed temporarily on its EBITDA contribution, at EUR 4 million over the six-month period. Services: a sustainable contributor to EBITDA Change In EUR millions FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual At constant rates Before eliminations rates of services provided internally Revenue 145.6 117.2 +24.2% +24.1% EBITDA 10.0 6.7 +50.0% +58.4% EBITDA margin 6.9% 5.7% +1.2 pts +1.6 pts At constant exchange rates, Services revenues in 2019 were up 24% on 2018, with a 58% increase in EBITDA. This increase reflected high levels of construction activity for the Group's own assets as well as a strong clients' appetite for projects developed by Voltalia. · With revenues of EUR 126 million in 2019, the Development, Equipment Procurement and Construction business continued its profitable growth as a result of (i) higher construction volume for Voltalia's own plants (97 MW commissioned and 397 MW under construction at year-end, on three continents and five technologies, including Voltalia's largest power storage projects), and (ii) record level of sale of project development, in Brazil (227 MW of developed wind projects sold to Echoenergia, a company controlled by British investor Actis) and in France (sale of 60% in a 4.3 MW solar plant repowered immediately prior to the sale, which is now deconsolidated). Thanks to this, the Development, Construction & Equipment Procurement team generated positive EBITDA while developing a large and growing portfolio of future projects (1.7 GW added to the pipeline during 2019). · With revenues of EUR 19 million in 2019, Operation & Maintenance is slightly below breakeven, pending higher volume of activity to be derived from new business secured since January 2019 from third-party clients and from Voltalia's growing portfolio of plants. As part of Voltalia's value enhancing strategy of internalizing development, construction and maintenance, revenues eliminations were up by 45% on 2018, at EUR 99.3 million, representing, once corporate costs are added, EUR 22.1 million of EBITDA. The increase reflects high volumes of activity in the context of the major growth of generating capacity experienced by Voltalia. Other income statement items: positive net profit thanks to dynamic second half Change In EUR millions FY 2019 FY 2018 At actual At constant rates rates EBITDA before 87.2 94.6 -7.8% -5.7% eliminations and corporate Eliminations and -22.1 -18.3 +20.6% +22.0% corporate EBITDA 65.1 76.2 -14.6% -12.3% Depreciation, -29.0 -29.1 -0.3% +1.8% amortisation, and provisions Other financial -0.5 0.1 n/a n/a income and expenses Operating revenue 35.6 47.2 -24.6% -22.3% (EBIT)

