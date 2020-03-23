PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2020 PRFoods PRF1T Public offering TLN 30.03.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2020 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Audited annual RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Initial RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01022C LTGNB01022C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.03.2020 Kurzemes atslega 1 KA11R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 24.04.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.03.2020 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2020 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2020 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB000020C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB000020C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.