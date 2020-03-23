Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - Intercontinental Gold (TSXV: ICAU) ("Intercontinental Gold" or the "Company") reports that on Saturday, March 21, the Government of Bolivia announced it has closed its borders and all international flights are suspended for 14 days to combat the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine measures also include: curfews, restricted in-country travel between government departments and an order for all persons to remain in their homes 24 hours a day with an exception made for emergencies.

As a result, we have temporarily closed our Bolivian operations to comply with this order. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide regular corporate updates during this unprecedented time.

Gorden Glenn, Intercontinental Gold's President & CEO remarked, "The health and safety of our employees, small gold miner clients and all parties we are in daily contact with is of utmost importance to our Company. In advance of this announcement we had already initiated social distancing and increased office sanitation procedures for our office & refinery staff and visitors. We have taken the additional, necessary steps to comply with the Bolivian Government order and all gold buying, refining and export operations have been suspended. Our offices and assets have been fully secured and will continue to be monitored during this temporary closure. While the temporary suspension of business operations is likely to have a short-term impact, our business is highly elastic and gold export volumes are merely deferred until after that travel restrictions are lifted. In the medium and longer-term we fully expect to maintain and even accelerate the demonstrated high growth of our unique gold refining, commodity trading business plan."

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. is a Next Generation Metals and Mining Company. We believe our gold refining, physical commodities marketing and trading operations can provide insights in global primary supply and demand trends that create a strategic and competitive advantage for further investment and expansion opportunities on a global basis. The Company generates revenues from the purchases and sales of gold (accounted for as revenue). Cost of sales is measured at the fair value of the precious metals purchased and inventory sold, which is purchased at a competitive discount from licensed artisanal and small gold miners (ASGM) in Latin America (LATAM). Global ASGM supply is significant and supports a sustainable revenue generation model. We are unique being the only publicly listed gold refining company servicing the LATAM ASGM market.

Intercontinental Gold has 18,040,000 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange (ICAU.V).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53686