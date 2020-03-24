Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) -The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") has submitted an application to Health Canada for expedited approval of its Urban Juve hand sanitizer. This is part of Yield Growth's effort to meet extensive product demand and help battle the coronavirus in Canada.





Figure 1: Yield Growth Submits Hand Sanitizer Application to Health Canada for Expedited Review



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/53706_PR_WEB_March%2024.jpg

Urban Juve's natural hand sanitizer spray consists of 65% alcohol as per Health Canada guidelines, with a refreshing, clean blend of peppermint, lavender and orange peel oils. Urban Juve has secured the supply for all the packaging and raw ingredients for an initial production run and plans to have the product available for sale within the next 60 days.

"Our company develops and offers products to improve lives. We are all hands on deck to be able to produce and provide consumers a hand sanitizer at a reasonable price and in a timely manner to meet the burgeoning demand," says Yield Growth CEO Penny White.

Yield Growth is also looking into regulations which would allow it to sell its Urban Juve hand sanitizer in other countries where Urban Juve products are sold, including the United States.

In the spirit of gratitude, Urban Juve has also initiated a campaign to support frontline healthcare workers. The selfless dedication of the care aides, cleaners, kitchen staff, management and everyone involved with caring for the most vulnerable among us at this critical time, deserve recognition and gratitude. Urban Juve is presently delivering 500 products as a donation to several senior care facilities in the immediate area.

"The secret to crisis is empathy," says Bhavna Solecki, Yield Growth Director of Product Research. "Crisis management becomes a social responsibility of every company by taking meaningful steps and collective actions in decision making. When the extent of the pandemic crisis became apparent our team rallied to speed up the commercialization of our hand sanitizer. I am proud to be part of a team that is able to quickly leverage its knowledge and experience to research, develop and bring to market products that are of immediate necessity."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

