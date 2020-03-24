Marijuana Industry to Be on the RiseIt doesn't look like the best-case scenario is panning out for marijuana stocks in the United States.Of all the Democratic Party presidential candidates, it appears that the least friendly toward pot legalization, Joe Biden, is going to be the party's nominee. Couple that with the overall stock market downturn and it would appear that the marijuana industry is in trouble.But appearances can be deceiving. Even though we may not get the perfect political outcome for pot stocks, we are still in a very.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...