Boosts revenues across all MediaCentral digital titles

Leverages MediaCentral's 4.5 million monthly digital readers

MediaCentral gains access to Largest Retail Affiliate Marketing Program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Affiliate Marketing Program (the "Affiliate Program") as a new digital sales channel across all three of the Company's major publications.

Through the Affiliate Program, MediaCentral will participate in worldwide digital marketing opportunities with some of the largest names in digital advertising including: Amazon, Amazon Influencers, Rakuten, PaperJam and other's to be added later. In addition to the Affiliate Program, MediaCentral will be expanding the reach of the Company's considerable digital content of nowtoronto.com, straight.com and canncentral.com through additional digital channels over the coming weeks.

With its Affiliate Program, the Company will generate new revenues through leveraging its combined 4.5 million active digital monthly readers by dedicating a portion of the digital "real estate" across its titles to its affiliate marketing partners. Curated ads and editorial will drive viewers to relevant products and services on partners' eCommerce sites. The Company estimates delivery of over twelve million ad impressions per month through the Affiliate Program.

"With many Canadians isolated in their homes due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the corresponding growth in online browsing and shopping, the timing of the launch of this Program should have an immediate positive impact on our revenue streams," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "Amazon as an example has seen explosive growth during this time and our Affiliate Program is a meaningful way to connect our highly valuable readers with quality products, while providing us with incrementally accretive income. We expect this sales channel to be a material element in our evolving digital strategy."

In 2019, Business Insider estimated that approximately 15% of total digital media advertising was attributed to affiliate marketing and a study commissioned for Rakuten by Forrester Consulting, affiliate marketing projected total US affiliate marketing spending is expected to be approximately $6.82 billion for 2020. Eighty one percent of Brands and Eighty four percent of publishers use affiliate marketing.

- END-

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.



www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT).



www.straight.com

Instagram: @georgiastraight

Twitter: @georgiastraight

Facebook: @georgiastraight

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com

Instagram: @nowtoronto

Twitter: @nowtoronto

Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

About Canncentral Inc.

With unique daily content appealing to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, Canncentral is poised to become the leading digital publisher for all things cannabis. Presenting authentic news and lifestyle content through a verified lens, Canncentral is emerging as an industry leading authority on knowledge, product and insight for cannabis enthusiasts, patients and investors around the world. Canncentral Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT).

www.canncentral.com

Instagram: @canncentral

Twitter: @cann_central

Facebook: facebook.com/canncentral

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Investors@mediacentralcorp.com

Media:

media@mediacentralcorp.com

www.mediacentralcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53736