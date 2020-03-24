Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Peekaboo Beans Inc, (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") is excited to announce the launch of their adventure subscription box. The company has created a monthly subscription that will help extend the PK Bean's apparel brand into the childhood adventure play space. The objective is to enhance the Company's brand and transform its marketing initiatives into a profitable recurring revenue opportunity.

One of the most prevalent challenges parents face is managing digital time in a balanced and effective way. The goal of the Company is to support their playful mission and help define healthy habits while keeping media and technology use in check, and PK Beans has created a solution for this.

PKB Explorers' Club is purposefully designed for kids to travel from digital to active play, reinforcing the Company's messaging that playtime is vital and needs to be balanced and healthy to benefit children's development. PK Explorers' Club allows children to become immersed into a magical storybook world conceived by Emmy-winning child psychologists. Each month, children receive a new exciting storybook, with Augmented Reality (AR) components for balanced digital engagement. In conjunction with AR, it includes active play components, such as a dress-up felt board and adventure map. This subscription is an imagination and ingenuity booster; storytelling ties everything together engaging kids and their imaginations for healthy, purposeful play and learning. It is also a significant opportunity to increase licensing opportunities and broaden their omni-channel platform, with between 40-50% of total retail sales in the USA and Canada attributable to licensed merchandise.

"This is bringing back the love of storytelling, books and active play, while engaging children in a new and relevant way through splashes of augmented reality", says CEO, Traci Costa. "The launch of PKB Explorers' Club is happening during a time when parents need help more than ever, as they search for fun, educational and engaging activities to keep children occupied, not to mention help their children get lost in their imagination, when they are feeling anxious and overwhelmed. We hope to bring more play to their lives during a scary time".

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

