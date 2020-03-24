Bowel Management Systems Market to Garner $3.59 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in incidences of irritable bowel syndrome and growth in the geriatric population across the globe have boosted the growth of the global bowel management systems market
PORTLAND, Oregon, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Bowel Management Systems Market by Product (Colostomy Bags, Irrigation System, Nerve Modulation Devices, and Accessories), Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric), and End User (Homecare, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global Bowel Management Systems Industry was pegged at $2.51 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Chief reasons for market fluctuations
Increase in incidences of irritable bowel syndrome and growth in the geriatric population across the globe have boosted the growth of the global bowel management systems market. However, the dearth of trained professionals hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in growth opportunities in emerging economies would further supplement the market growth.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6458
Colostomy bags segment dominated the market
By product, the colostomy bags segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increased usage in hospitals, clinics, and even home care for the management of fecal inconsistency in adults. However, the accessories segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Home care segment to portray the highest CAGR by 2026
The home care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026, due to surge in adoption of bowel management systems in home care settings, requirement for device replacement on regular intervals, and increase in prevalence of chronic disorders. However, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market. This is due to the fact that the majority of the hospitals provide coverage for different bowel management procedures along with other requirements.
Adult demographic holds the largest share
The adult segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that elderly people are more prone to fecal inconsistency as compared to pediatrics.
North America held the largest share
The market across North America held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total revenue, due to considerable increase in the geriatric population in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals in emerging countries, the developing R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6458
Major market players
- Coloplast
- 3M
- Medtronic
- CR Bard (BD)
- B. Braun
- Axonics Modulation technologies
- Cogentix Medical
- Convatec
- Hollister
- Wellspect Healthcare
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Dermatologicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Blood Lancets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg