25 March 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited FCA guidance to delay publication of Annual Results Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that, following recent guidance issued by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and Financial Reporting Council ("FRC"), the Company will delay publishing its audited 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, which were planned to be released today. On 21 March 2020, the FCA issued an announcement in which it requested that all UK listed companies observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary financial statements for a period of at least two weeks, in light of the considerable disruption being caused by the humanitarian and economic impact of Covid-19. On 23 March 2020, the FRC issued a statement encouraging listed companies to consider carefully whether they should delay other corporate reports for the next two weeks, such as interim financial statements and final audited financial statements, except where necessary to meet a legal or regulatory requirement. In line with the above guidance, the Company will delay the publication of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts for approximately 2 weeks, subject to further guidance from the FCA or other regulatory authorities. Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

