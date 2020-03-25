Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AQF ISIN: CA68620P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0OG 
Tradegate
25.03.20
10:44 Uhr
1,550 Euro
+0,034
+2,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,495
1,571
12:33
1,510
1,600
10:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANIGRAM
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC1,550+2,24 %