Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - Green Rise Capital Corporation doing business as Green Rise Foods (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise") is pleased to announce the following developments.

Pending the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Green Rise, a former capital pool company, such meeting anticipated to be held towards the end of May, 2020, the board of directors has:

filled the vacancy that was created previously by the resignation of Sandy Basolini. Accordingly, Matthew Tatomir, a former shareholder and President of Bull Market Farms Inc., has been elected to fill such vacancy; increased the number of directors by one (1) pending the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Green Rise (as it is permitted to do so under applicable corporate law) and has elected Scott Linnell, a former shareholder of Bull Market Farms Inc. to fill the resulting vacancy; and accepted the resignation of Lal Narang as a director of Green Rise.

The board of directors thanks Lal Narang for his good service as a director.

As a result of the foregoing changes, pending the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Green Rise, the board of directors shall consist of the following persons:

Vincent Narang

Mark Benadiba

Matthew Tatomir

Scott Linnell

There are no changes, at this time, in the presently appointed officers of Green Rise.

Consistent with the Third DA Amendment previously announced, it is the intention of the parties that, at the forthcoming Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Green Rise, the board of directors of Green Rise will be increased to eight (8) persons. Further details will follow subsequently.

A copy of the Third DA Amendment was posted to Green Rise's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and background information concerning Messrs Tatomir and Linnell can be obtained in the press release disseminated on September 30, 2019 filed on SEDAR.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Green Rise undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Green Rise undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Green Rise or its subsidiary, Bull Market Farms Inc., or their respective financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

