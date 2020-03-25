Copenhagen, March 25, 2020 Exchange Notice Index factor 1 and 2 On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2019 to November 2019 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will take effect from December 31, 2020: Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 207,241 Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 173,324 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 9132 4007. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=765408