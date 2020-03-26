Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BHU ISIN: NL0010872420 Ticker-Symbol: A28 
Tradegate
26.03.20
11:44 Uhr
1,476 Euro
+0,010
+0,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFIMED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFIMED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,446
1,508
14:21
1,458
1,508
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFFIMED
AFFIMED NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFFIMED NV1,476+0,68 %