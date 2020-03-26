Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 - LACK OF VISIBILITY TO COVID-19 IMPACT

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 26, 2020 at 3:10 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 - LACK OF VISIBILITY TO COVID-19 IMPACT

Due to the uncertainty caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic it is impossible to estimate the impact to the Group. Consequently, the Group cancels its outlook for 2020 issued on February 12, 2020.

