Board Member Hans Johansson Buys Immunovia Shares

LUND, Sweden, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") announced today that current Board Member, Hans Johansson, has acquired Immunovia shares for 500 KSEK on the open market and his total holding is now 28542 shares.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on March 26, 2020.

