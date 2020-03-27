Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WDRFF) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announces that it has launched the "FIRST FILM FUND," a platform for first time film makers to place their films and gain exposure and receive marketing and distribution that will be shown on a dedicated platform.

"This is a unique opportunity for closet film makers who never thought they would have the connections to be able to present their talent and maybe go on to be a legitimate Film Maker. In addition, Wonderfilm will have the first right to sign on the new Film Maker to join the Wonderfilm team," said Stephen Brown, the new President/CEO of Wonderfilm. Wonderfilm is currently in discussions with numerous major streaming providers for the First Film Fund select films.

There will also be a Shareholders Conference on April 15th, 2020 at 1:00 PM PST, where Stephen Brown will present the new vision and direction the Company will be taking. The Conference instructions will be posted on the company website by April 5th, 2020.

About the Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WDRFF) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.firstfilmfund.com

or www.wonderfilm.com

