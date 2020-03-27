Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) Partners With The New York Power Authority And Brenmiller Energy On A Groundbreaking Zero Carbon Thermal Energy Storage Project For A College

A C200 Microturbine will Form the Backbone of the Combined Heat and Power Project

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has partnered with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Brenmiller Energy on a groundbreaking thermal energy storage project for Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY). The project received a one million dollar grant from the Israel-United States Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation to investigate low emission thermal energy storage as a means to increase the efficiency of standard combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

Capstone Microturbine Driving a Brenmiller bGen Energy Zero Carbon Thermal Storage Unit

The installation will serve as a demonstration project for innovative thermal energy storage technology in New York. The collaboration is one of many projects deployed as part of New York State's Energy Storage Roadmap that includes energy storage targets of 1,500 megawatts by 2025-the equivalent electricity demand of one-fifth of all New York homes.

"Our microturbine will directly pipe low emission exhaust gas into a Brenmiller bGen zero carbon thermal storage unit so that it can extract and store the heat until it is needed. The system represents an alternative to battery storage with potentially greater discharge durations," said Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new groundbreaking thermal energy storage unit is designed to shift large amounts of energy over long periods of time, thereby providing an effective solution over other technologies when grid-scale energy storage of long duration is required," added Jamison.

RSP Systems, Capstone's exclusive distributor in New York and Connecticut (www.rsp-systems.com), secured the order for the C200R microturbine that will be utilized in a CHP application. The innovative cogeneration system will be installed to support the College's physical education building, displacing the aging district heating loop in the central heating plant and providing baseload electricity, which is projected to save the State University of New York about $100,000 per year while reducing the facility's carbon footprint.

RSP Systems is proud to have been selected as the prime mover for the cogeneration and thermal storage project at SUNY Purchase. Thermal storage improves a CHP system's efficiency and effectiveness while enhancing its sustainable performance and hardens a facility," said Cory Glick, President of RSP Systems. "In addition, this project is an example of our shift to provide CHP-based hybrid solutions for our clients that can also benefit from adding battery storage, solar energy, and new technologies into their green energy and back-up power solution toolbox," concluded Mr. Glick.

