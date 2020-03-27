Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Munchie Magic Opens Another New Ben & Jerry's and Snacks Delivery in Bothell - Second New Opening in Two Days

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic has opened another one of its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants in Bothell, WA that delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream along with Baristas coffee products and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners.

The location is strategically located on the Bothell Everett Highway 5 and provides a wide delivery region around the Bothell, Mill Creek surrounding communities core and meets up with the Everett delivery regions. The Virtual restaurant is open now using the Uber Eats platform, will open on DoorDash early next week, and is in the process of going live with Grubhub shortly.

State Route 527 (SR 527, also known as the Bothell-Everett Highway) is a state highway in Snohomish County, Washington. It travels 9 miles (14 km) from north to south, connecting the northern Seattle suburbs of Bothell, Mill Creek. and Everett. The highway intersects Interstate 405 (I-405) at its southern terminus, SR 96 in northern Mill Creek, and I-5 at an interchange with SR 99 and SR 526 in Everett.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "We are trying to meet the demand for new locations that have been created by the spikes of at-home delivery. Our Pick Up Partners are suffering from a lack of physical traffic so partnering with Munchie Magic is helping to supplement their income. I want to thank those who are supporting our new locations and appreciate the direct attention we are receiving from our delivery partners despite the fact that they are inundated with business while operating under less than ideal conditions."

Yesterday Munchie Magic opened a location in Everett, WA and has been working on getting additional locations open.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout The US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

