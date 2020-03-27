Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Tradegate
27.03.20
18:22 Uhr
18,715 Euro
-0,895
-4,56 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,330
18,830
18:58
18,415
18,840
18:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STMICROELECTRONICS NV18,715-4,56 %