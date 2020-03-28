Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W3XF ISIN: CA2658241021 Ticker-Symbol: 5DD 
Frankfurt
27.03.20
16:45 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,002
-7,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUNNEDIN VENTURES
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC0,025-7,41 %