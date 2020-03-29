Andritz: Due to the global COVID-19 crisis, international technology group Andritz expects a negative impact on the development of its sales and earnings in the 2020 business year. The extent depends on the duration of the crisis and its future impact on the global economy and on the markets served by Andritz. As a result, the company has suspended it sales and earnings forecast for 2020 as disclosed at the presentation of the results for 2019. At the moment, it is impossible to estimate the effects on sales and earnings in 2020, the company stated. In order to counteract a possible drop in sales as best as possible, Andritz has already initiated temporary cost-saving measures in many countries where the Group is active. Furhter, the company informed, that it has recently started up the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...