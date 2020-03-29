FACC: Against the background of the current development in the international aviation industry in connection with the COVID-19 crisis, which will affect the market side and in all plants of FACC, a manufacturer of advanced aircraft components. The company informed, that it must assume that there will be noticeable demand restrictions in the next quarters. From today's perspective, the impact on the Group's earnings for 2020 and at least also in 2021 is currently difficult to assess. From today's perspective, management assumes that a serious market assessment will not be possible until mid-2020. The Supervisory Board and Management Board decided the following package of measures at their meeting. In the current environment, FACC has two main goals. The protection of the entire workforce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...