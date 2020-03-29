Semperit: In view of the current developments surrounding the Corona/CoVid-19 virus, the publicly listed Semperit Group, in cooperation with the crisis management team of the Austrian federal government, delivers more than 60 million gloves to provide protective equipment for medical personnel in Austria. The examination and protective gloves, which are produced at the Sempermed production site in Kamunting, Malaysia, will be brought to Austria on four flights operated by Austrian Airlines until the end of April 2020; distribution will be handled by the Red Cross. "We are pleased that we are able to contribute to a better management of the Corona crisis in Austria with our medical protective gloves and we are proud of our employees, who are making this possible even in this difficult ...

