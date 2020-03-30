Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894978 ISIN: HK0218001102 Ticker-Symbol: WAY 
Frankfurt
27.03.20
08:08 Uhr
0,103 Euro
+0,002
+1,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHENWAN HONGYUAN HK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHENWAN HONGYUAN HK LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHENWAN HONGYUAN
SHENWAN HONGYUAN HK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHENWAN HONGYUAN HK LTD0,103+1,98 %