VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 6 April 2020 behind closed doors and broadcast live

Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 6 April 2020 behind closed doors and broadcast live

Shareholders are invited to vote remotely

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 30 March 2020 - Vallourec announces that, due to the traffic restrictions and containment measures imposed by the Government, its Combined Shareholders' Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of Monday 6 April 2020 will exceptionally be held at the Company's headquarters - 27, avenue du Général Leclerc - Boulogne-Billancourt - behind closed doors.

In this context, the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has taken the exceptional measures detailed below.

1 - Proxy and correspondence voting procedures

Shareholders who have not already requested an admission card or voted remotely. Due to the fact that the Shareholders' Meeting is held without the presence of the shareholders, only proxies given to a member of the general committee (bureau) of the meeting may be taken into account.

2 - Shareholders' questions

Shareholders can submit any questions they may have in writing, accompanied by a certificate of account registration, without delay and no later than 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, 3 April 2020 by email to actionnaires@vallourec.com. The Company will reply in the minutes of the meeting, which will be published on its website www.vallourec.com in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section.

3 - Live broadcasting on the Company's website

On Monday, April 6, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time), the Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website www.vallourec.com in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section. The rebroadcast will then be available in free access for shareholders on the Company's website.

The Company will also set up a direct chat with its shareholders during the Shareholders' Meeting (however, it will not be possible to suggest new resolutions during the Shareholders' Meeting). For this purpose, shareholders' questions may be addressed via the webcast on the Company's website www.vallourec.com in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section.



