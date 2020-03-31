AGM will take place as planned on 14 May, 2020 under extraordinary conditions

Shareholders are not allowed to attend in person and are requested to vote via independent proxy

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma confirmed that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 May, 2020, as planned. In view of the current situation and based on Art. 6a of Ordinance 2, issued by the Swiss Federal Council, regarding measures against combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19), shareholders will not be allowed to attend the event in person. In addition, the AGM will not include an address by the Executive Chairman, senior management or a webcast.

At Vifor Pharma the health of shareholders and employees is a priority, therefore the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders will be able to exercise their rights at the General Meeting exclusively through the independent proxy. By following this measure, Vifor Pharma will ensure that the Annual General Meeting can be held on the originally scheduled date.

The voting results will be published on https://www.viforpharma.com/en/investors/shareholders-information/annual-general-meeting shortly after the AGM.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005615/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Nathalie Ponnier

Global Corporate Communications

+41 79 957 96 73

media@viforpharma.com

Investor Relations

Julien Vignot

Head of Investor Relations

+41 58 851 66 90

investors@viforpharma.com