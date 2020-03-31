Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858734 ISIN: JP3551500006 Ticker-Symbol: DNO 
Frankfurt
31.03.20
08:02 Uhr
28,800 Euro
-0,600
-2,04 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,800
30,000
13:08
29,000
30,000
13:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENSO CORPORATION28,800-2,04 %