Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured") today announced that it has signed a one-year commercial agreement to supply earth-friendly packaging material to SmartPac Inc. Led by industry veteran, Carey Edwards, SmartPac Inc. launched in 2019 and quickly established a customer base that is driving demand for alternatives in take-out food service and beverage packaging.

The Company estimates the one-year agreement will deliver between CAD$650,000 and CAD$1,300,000 revenue with expected gross margins of 25% to 30%. SmartPac and good natured are well positioned to deliver on demand for eco-friendly food service packaging alternatives to traditional, petroleum-based packaging.

"We're excited to partner with the team at good natured in an effort to transition some of our plastic food and beverage packaging to plant-based alternatives," said Carey Edwards, President & CEO of SmartPac Inc. "Our customers are asking us for more eco-friendly options, and this partnership will allow us to offer a wider range of custom-made earth-friendly packaging to our already large customer base."

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured, added: "It's a real pleasure to be working with an industry leader like Carey and his growing team at SmartPac to make more plant-based products and packaging available to customers in the United States and Canada. It's commercial agreements like these that reinforce our commitment to being a leader in the development and distribution of renewable, sustainable products and packaging in North America."

This news comes after the Company's recent announcements outlining the acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging Inc. and the signing of multi-year commercial agreements with two U.S food producers to supply plant-based packaging, delivering between CAD$1.7 million to CAD$2.0 million in organic growth on an annualized basis. The Shepherd acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of April 2020.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

By combining cutting-edge renewable material technology and the latest sustainable features, good natured creates eco-friendly products and packaging that can do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by focusing on innovative designs, minimizing waste and improving logistics, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

Click here for the latest on the Company's operations through COVID-19.

About SmartPac Inc

Smartpac, Inc., located in Bridgeton, MO., operate a plastic and paper converting facility focused on renewable materials for single use disposable biodegradable and compostable packaging products. Smartpac Inc., is proud to be partnering with good natured products, a truly innovative and eco forward company, to support the reshoring of North American packaging. Our partnership will support the advancement of bio based materials to reduce our reliance on oil based raw materials and protect or environment.

