Metal Bellows Market Size to Reach US$ 1.04 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Metal Bellows Market by Material Type (Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel Alloys, Nickel Alloys, and Others), by Product Type (Edge-Welded Bellows, Mechanically Formed Bellows, Electroformed Bellows, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This 241-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, on the metal bellows market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants until 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Metal Bellows Market: Highlights

Metal bellows are a type of flexible seals used in pipe joints. They help in mitigating movement caused by thermal fluctuation, equipment movement, and vibration or pressure pulsation by converting movements into linear or rotational motion in any piping system. They also reduce the chances of leakage of any fluid or pressure in pipe joints. The performance of bellows depends on several factors including the type of raw material used and its properties, design factor, manufacturing process, etc. Metal bellows are used in a diverse range of applications ranging from aerospace & defense to pharmaceutical, industrial automation, semiconductor manufacturing, solar power generation, water & wastewater treatment plant, and oil & gas industries.

The year 2019 was very challenging, especially for the automotive and aerospace industries, owing to the huge decline in the automotive and commercial aircraft production. For instance; the grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed market entry of key aircraft programs such as B777X, revised production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B787 in the wake of cancellation of orders from China and other parts of the world are some of the burning challenges, negatively impacting the entire supply chain including the demand for metal bellows in the aerospace industry.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak is severely affecting the end-use industries of metal bellows such as aerospace and automotive. The rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is projected to continue through the second quarter of 2020 and have a severe impact on these industries. Although the recovery is uncertain and depends on the post-virus economic environment and potential government stimulus, the long-term outlook seems vigorous for the metal bellows market with attractive growth opportunities for the market participants in years to come. The global metal bellows market is forecasted to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.04 billion in 2025.

The metal bellows market is segmented based on the material type as titanium alloys, stainless steel alloys, nickel alloys, and others. Titanium alloys are likely to remain the most dominant material type and are likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years. Growing composites content in the aerospace industry coupled with excellent compatibility of titanium with composites, increasing penetration of lightweight materials, growing usage of titanium alloys in the high-end cars to reduce weight and to gain high strength, and desirable properties of titanium concerning corrosion and thermal expansion are some of the factors behind the superior growth of titanium alloys in the market.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as edge-welded bellows, mechanically formed bellows, electroformed bellows, and others. Edge-welded bellow is likely to remain the most dominant product type and is likely to register an excellent CAGR during the forecast period, whereas mechanically formed bellow is likely to remain the second-largest product type over the same period. Edge-welded bellows are preferred for extreme temperature applications and corrosive environments, such as aircraft engines, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, oil & gas instruments, and medical device.

Based on the end-use industry, aerospace & defense is likely to remain the most dominant segment over the next five years. The year 2020 seems to be tough, owing to a host of factors such as grounding of B737max, the impact of coronavirus outbreak forcing airlines to halt their operations globally, airframers to halt the aircraft production in China, the USA, and Europe for an undetermined time. Semiconductor is likely to remain the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to expected rebound in the demand for semiconductors in the aerospace & defense, smartphones, automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of thing (IoT) in years to come.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for metal bellows during the forecast period. The short-term market demand is challenging in the Asia-Pacific region with China and South Korea being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Airbus has temporarily closed its A320 and A330 completion centers of Tianjin, China. However, the region's market is expected to rebound in the coming quarters with reopening of assembly plants by Boeing and Airbus, upcoming oil & gas projects, growing electronics industry, technological innovations in the automotive and mobile industries.

North America is projected to remain the second-largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American metal bellows market. The country is the hub for the aerospace industry with the presence of several aircraft OEMs, metal bellow suppliers, and raw material suppliers.

Key players in the market are Senior Plc., Freudenberg Group, EnPro Industries Inc., Witzenmann GmbH, Eaton Corporation Plc, U.S. Bellows, Inc., AESSEAL plc, Smith Group, Meggitt PLC, and MW Industries. Execution of mergers & acquisitions and formation of collaboration with OEMs for the joint development of metal bellows are some of the strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the Key Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances in the Market:

In 2018, Satair A/S (a company of Airbus Group) and Senior Metal Bellows extended the existing agreement (the first one was signed in 2017) to distribute all commercial aerospace aftermarket products including accumulators, bellows, thermal valves, compressors, etc. in Europe and Asia-Pacific . The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside North America .

and . The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside . MW Industries, Inc. acquired Ameriflex Inc. in 2018 to further strengthen its metal bellows product portfolio along with existing companies: BellowsTech and Servometer.

In 2015, MW Industries, Inc. acquired BellowsTech, LLC and Servometer, LLC to enter the metal bellows business and to better serve the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the metal bellows market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Metal Bellows Market, By Material Type

Titanium Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless Steel Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nickel Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal Bellows Market, By Product Type

Edge-Welded Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Mechanically Formed Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electroformed Bellows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal Bellows Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Oil & Gas (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Semiconductor (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pharmaceutical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal Bellows Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

