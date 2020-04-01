OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) New Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 - Convening Notice 01-Apr-2020 / 22:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. OSSIAM LUX Société anonyme - Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B160071 (the "Company") Notice of a Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the sub-fund OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR As the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the sub-fund OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR held on 27 March 2020 could not validly deliberate due to a lack of quorum in respect of the agenda, the shareholders are hereby convened to attend the reconvened extraordinary general meeting of the sub-fund OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR to be held at the registered office of the Company on 17 April 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) (the "Meeting") or at any adjournment thereof to deliberate on and vote on the following agenda: Sole Resolution To approve, on the basis of the common merger proposal and with an effective date on 24th April, 2020 (or at any other date as may be proposed by the Chairman at the meeting), the merger of the sub-fund OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR into OSSIAM IRL ICAV - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF, a sub-fund of OSSIAM IRL ICAV, incorporated in Ireland, having its registered office at 70, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, Registration number C173953 and qualifying as an open-ended umbrella type Irish collective asset-management vehicle ("ICAV") and established as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulation, 2011 (S.I. No. 352 of 2011) as amended, as a consequence of which the sub-fund OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR will cease to exist. Voting Shareholders are advised that no specific quorum is required to validly deliberate and vote on the sole item of the agenda of the Meeting and decisions are taken by a majority of two-thirds of the votes cast. If you are holding shares in the Company through a financial intermediary or clearing agent. It should be noted that: · the proxy form must be returned to the financial intermediary or clearing agent in good time for onward transmission to the Company by 14 April 2020; · if the financial intermediary or clearing agent holds the shares in the Company in its own name and on your behalf, it may not be possible for you to exercise certain rights directly in relation to the Company. Voting arrangements Given the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the fact that it could happen that the Meeting may not be held physically, should you wish to vote on the sole item of the agenda, please use the form of proxy. For organizational reasons, please kindly complete and sign the form of proxy and return it by sending an e-mail to the following address: Luxembourg-Domiciliarygroup@statestreet.com and/or by fax to the attention of the Domiciliary Department at number: + 352 46 40 10 413 no later than 15 April 2020 at 5.00 pm. Yours faithfully, The Board of Directors ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NOA TIDM: USMV LEI Code: 5493008ONDX4OB46PS90 Sequence No.: 56105 EQS News ID: 1013415 End of Announcement EQS News Service

