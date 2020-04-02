Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850663 ISIN: US1912161007 Ticker-Symbol: CCC3 
Tradegate
01.04.20
21:57 Uhr
38,440 Euro
-1,535
-3,84 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,265
38,495
01.04.
38,415
38,570
01.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCA-COLA COMPANY38,440-3,84 %
PEPSICO INC108,06-0,72 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,85
Hebel: 4,90
mit moderatem Hebel