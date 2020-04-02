Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: WDRFF) (formerly, The Wonderfilm Media Corporation) ("Appreciated Media" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Doug Magallon to serve as a Director of the Company and that, further to its news release dated March 24, 2020, it has changed its name from The Wonderfilm Media Corporation to Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.

Doug Magallon has been appointed to serve as a Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Magallon is a veteran Television, Commercial and Film Producer/Director who, until recently, ran one of the longest standing production companies in Los Angeles with his business partner. Among his many accomplishments and experiences, Mr. Magallon is recognized as having:

Created the award winning Super Bowl commercial for Dirt Devil featuring Fred Astaire.

Created and produced the first true feature-length interactive movie entitled "The Weathered Underground".

Co-directed and produced "Race Against The Machine", a 2-hour Discovery Channel documentary.

Wrote and published a best selling original children's book entitled "Santa's Map".

Wrote and directed the awarded winning B side series for "The Butterfly Effect" for New Line Cinema.

Doug had also received tremendous critical acclaim and recognition in the form of awards, including 4 New York Film Festival Awards, 5 Clio Awards, 15 Belding Awards, 8 Telly Awards, 10 American Advertising Awards (including Best of Show), 1 Platinum Aurora Award (Best of Show), 4 Worldfest awards, 3 Prism Awards and numerous for LA and NY Art Director.

Stephen Brown, the President and CEO of Appreciated Media, and Mr. Magallon have undertaken a number of successful collaborations in the past. Mr. Brown commented, "Appreciated Media could not ask for a better person to join the team. Not only does Doug have the expertise and knowledge of how to successfully build a media company but he also shares my dedication, passion and commitment to realizing our long term vision for Appreciated Media."

The Board has authorized and approved the grant of 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to Doug Magallon under its incentive stock option plan. Each Stock Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.13 per share, vest in annual one-quarter (1/4) increments commencing on the first anniversary of the date of grant and have an expiry date of April 1, 2025.

Robert Straight has resigned as a Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other business and personal activities. The Company thanks Mr. Straight for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

At the opening of the markets on April 2, 2020, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. and the new ticker symbol "AMH". The Company's new CUSIP number is 03835D106 and its new ISIN is CA03835D1069.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About Appreciated Media Holdings Inc.

Appreciated Media (TSXV: AMH) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is a multi-faceted entertainment company based in Vancouver. The Company has a new CEO at the helm and has divisions in the film, music and television industries. The Appreciated Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of entertainment delivery platforms and plans to become a top-tier entertainment company rising to the level of success achieved by other companies originally formed in Vancouver.

For further details, please see the Company's documents filed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

