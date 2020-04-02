Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN urges shareholders to participate remotely during AGM on 15 April 2020 02-Apr-2020 / 10:00 CET/CEST In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and to mitigate health risks and comply with health directives of the Dutch government, KPN is taking a number of measures for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on 15 April 2020 at KPN's head office in Rotterdam. KPN believes that physical presence at the shareholders' meeting involves unnecessary health risks for shareholders and staff and is contrary to the guidelines of the Dutch government to combat COVID-19. It therefore urgently advises and calls upon its shareholders not to attend the meeting in person, but to use the alternative options that KPN offers to participate in the meeting remotely. Shareholders can follow the AGM via a live webcast and vote remotely (via proxy or online). Questions related to items on the agenda can be submitted by email not later than 8 April 2020. There will be limited possibility for electronic follow-up questions during the meeting. Full guidance on all measures applicable for the AGM of KPN, including a request for additional registration for those shareholders that nevertheless intend to participate in person, can be found on the KPN website: ir.kpn.com [1]. KPN is monitoring the situation on a daily basis and will make further adjustments in case necessary. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1013697 02-Apr-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=1013697&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

